The GINCC’s Business and Community Awards

The GINCC is looking for nominations for businesses and volunteers that stand out in the community
The GINCC wants to know what businesses stand out in the community.
The GINCC wants to know what businesses stand out in the community.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Know a business that’s made an impact in your community?

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations for this year’s GINCC Business and Community Awards.

The GINCC is looking for businesses that stand out in the community.

The categories are: Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Organization of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Businesses and organizations must be GINCC members. Volunteer of the Year can be anyone in the community who has made an impact on their community.

If you know a business or volunteer to nominate, call (906)486-1111.

Nominations will be accepted until September 9.

