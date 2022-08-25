Florence County Fair opens Friday for 118th year

Returning this year after nearly a decade is the popular karaoke contest.
A first place ribbon from the Florence County Fair
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Fair kicks off its 118th-year Friday.

Returning this year after nearly a decade is the popular karaoke contest. Patrons can also expect an addition to the popular “horse pull” on Sunday. Starting at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, a pony pull will be added to expand the event.

Also, more than 300 exhibits from people aged two to 94 were submitted.

“We are really proud of the fair. It is a showcase for the people of Florence County. They participate in the mud run, the tractor pulls, car show, or bring exhibits. It is a stage where everybody can gather together,” said Jessica Klumpp, Florence County Fair executive director & manager.

The fair kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. The entire fair schedule can be found here. Also in Wisconsin, the Marinette County Fair started Thursday.

