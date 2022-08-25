Finlandia adds transfer to women’s basketball team

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Natalie Bartle (Negaunee, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University women’s basketball team. She is planning on majoring in Pre-DPT. Bartle is a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha.

She averaged 6.37 points and shot 84.2% from the line for the Mavericks in 2021-22. She scored a career-high 18 points against Kansas (Nov. 17, 2021).

Bartle played two years (2018-19, 2020-21) for Colorado Mesa. She helped the Mavericks go 41-12 and win the RMAC Tournament, getting a bid to the NCAA D2 National tournament in 2018-19. In 2020-21, Bartle averaged 14.75 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shot 76.9% from the line and was All-RMAC second team.

Bartle had a strong senior year at Negaunee High School (2017-18). She averaged 20.4 points six rebounds and five steals per game. Bartle helped the Miners win the Mid-Peninsula Athletic Conference championship and finish 20-1. She was All-Mid PAC first team and All-Defensive Team, All-U.P. Dream Team, MLIVE Top 30 Players in Michigan, Detroit Free Press Top 25 Players in Michigan and Detroit Free Press Class C All-State first team. Bartle played her first three years of high school at Ironwood Ridge High School (Az.). She helped the Nighthawks go 65-25 and reach the AIA Division II State semi-finals as a freshman.

Finlandia Women’s Basketball head coach Brandi Hainault”We’re excited to add Natalie to our roster this year. Natalie decided she wanted to play closer to home and we are happy she chose us to finish her career and degree. It’s not every day you get a player with this type of experience to join your team, but this speaks to the type of culture we are trying to obtain at Finlandia.”

