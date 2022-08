LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is coming to Luce County on Thursday, August 25.

The pantry will be located at the GCCP Dunlap Center on Newberry Avenue, in Newberry. Items will begin to be distributed at 2 p.m. Those who attend are asked to remain in their vehicles as this is a drive through event.

