Dickinson County Library’s courtyard under renovation

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library is installing a new courtyard.

Staff said the concrete on the old courtyard was uneven and old. This is the first renovation project since the building was built in the 1960s.

Library Director Megan Buck said it has been increasingly more difficult to host programming outside and she is excited about the updated space.

“With the new surface it will be a lot easier for us to roll out additional carts and have an extended sidewalk book sale in the summer and now we can put out chairs for programming,” Buck said.

Buck said the new concrete has been put in and needs to settle. The library will host a block party on Sept. 17 to officially welcome the new courtyard.

