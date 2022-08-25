Civil Air Patrol trains for search and rescue, and disaster relief in Upper Peninsula

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Wing, Civil Air Patrol is conducting a joint Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief Exercise Mission based at the Luce County Airport the weekend of August 19-21. This mission, called Operation Newberry, involving aircraft and ground teams from across the State, is designed to utilize the latest technology in Search and Rescue, Geographic Information Systems Topographic Software, (GIS-topo) as well as replicate the real world taskings that some Michigan Wing members recently experienced as they worked on the State of Kentucky flooding response earlier this month.

According to 1st Lt Christopher Bradlee, Incident Commander Trainee, “This training allows us to be effective in real world missions like we did recently in the floods in Kentucky where Civil Air Patrol supported FEMA with Disaster Relief and Damage Assessment. The opportunity to bring the lessons learned back to the rest of our members in the training environment is one that we want to take advantage of every chance we get.”

Operation Newberry has 66 members participating, including a member from Southwest Region of Civil Air Patrol who is part of a new National Weather Cell providing meteorological forecasting support to the mission remotely. There are 4 aircrews in 2 different aircraft types, 2 multimember ground teams accomplishing tasks in the field including searches for a fictional lost individual, 1 Urban Direction Finding team practicing search techniques on Emergency Locator Transmitters carried on Aircraft, Marine Vessels, and Personal Locator Beacons carried by people and activated by them when in distress, and one Small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) team operating quadcopter drones. The aircraft crew and the sUAS team are focused on aerial photography of Michigan Department of Transportation bridges and other similar critical infrastructure as would be photographed to document and identify storm damage in the event of a local natural disaster.

About Civil Air Patrol- Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

