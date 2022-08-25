Bonifas Arts Center prepares for abstract art show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the Bonifas Arts Center is preparing for a new art show. It will feature two artists who now live in Door County, Wisconsin.

“I was always creative and then I started taking some painting workshops when my kids were just babies and now, they’re in their late twenties,” said Ginnie Cappaert, an abstract painter in the show. “I just kind of developed my passion from there.”

Cappaert is originally from Stephenson but moved to Door County this year after opening an art gallery there eight years ago.

“There’s such a strong art scene there and I had vacationed there all my life. I fell in love with it and said someday I want to own a gallery there. So, I did,” said Cappaert. “But my heart will always be in the U.P., it’s a special place.”

She is one of two abstract artists in a new show at the Bonifas.

“My paintings are an abstracted minimalist take on the landscape. I work from memory. Many of my inspirations do come from the U.P. because I lived here for 30 years,” said Cappaert.

“I personally have been a fan of Ginnie Cappaert since I started here at the Bonifas over six years ago. I have loved her stuff even before I worked here and to be able to have a show showcasing both her and her friend Dan Cross’s artwork is just spectacular,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

The show is called Abstraction: Unveiling the Surface. It runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 20.

“Abstract art is something that doesn’t have a defined form that we as humans would recognize as something. The show itself, as you can see, is very abstract but with a little bit of a mood. You can see there’s some landscape idea. This piece is titled “Wave” by Ginnie Cappaert,” said Oman.

Dan Cross will bring his abstract art to be hung on Monday, preparing for the show to open in one week.

There will be an open house with light refreshments on Sept.1 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There is no admission to the Bonifas or the open house. You can visit the art show any time during normal business hours, as posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.