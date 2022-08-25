Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend.

The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter.

It will have live Finnish music, a marketplace, an auction and traditional coffee and bread. The chapter’s president Ronald Hill says he hopes attendees walk away from the event happy.

“They walk away with a good feeling like ‘I really had a good time’,” Hill said. “That’s what we try to do, make sure there is something they can enjoy themselves.”

The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and goes until 3 p.m.

