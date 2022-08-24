Transition Assisted Living Facility now open in Gladstone

Transition Assisted Living in Gladstone.
Transition Assisted Living in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new assisted living facility in Gladstone offers residents a luxury living experience.

Transition Assisted Living opened on July first. It features a library, spa, gym and even a movie room.

Right now, it is 25 percent full, but the facility can be home to 20 people total.

In a few months, a new program will be rolled out. It’s for seniors who aren’t ready to move to an assisted living facility. Staff will come to their home instead.

“But we still want to be there to provide them just a wonderful experience with high-quality staffing and really customizing our plan to whatever their needs may be in their own home,” said Kaili Murra, the administrator and director of operations at Transition Living Facility.

Transition Assisted Living is located on Michigan Avenue across from the Gladstone Bay Campground.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
702 Lakeshore Boulevard Marquette
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property
Michigan State Police
MSP locates missing Houghton County man
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need, without the universal free lunch...
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program
Mackinac Bridge
Corps of Engineers schedules Enbridge Line 5 EIS public meetings
Pine Creek Woodworking Board Members Steve Pontbriand and John Fortier (left) receive the...
First National Bank & Trust donates to Pine Creek Woodworking
The CDC says vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu.
Medical professionals recommend getting flu vaccine soon