Transition Assisted Living Facility now open in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new assisted living facility in Gladstone offers residents a luxury living experience.

Transition Assisted Living opened on July first. It features a library, spa, gym and even a movie room.

Right now, it is 25 percent full, but the facility can be home to 20 people total.

In a few months, a new program will be rolled out. It’s for seniors who aren’t ready to move to an assisted living facility. Staff will come to their home instead.

“But we still want to be there to provide them just a wonderful experience with high-quality staffing and really customizing our plan to whatever their needs may be in their own home,” said Kaili Murra, the administrator and director of operations at Transition Living Facility.

Transition Assisted Living is located on Michigan Avenue across from the Gladstone Bay Campground.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.