Thunderstorms to develop later today

A stalled front across the area will be the spark for showers and thunderstorms to develop later on this afternoon and evening. Some will be slow moving producing moderate to heavy rain in a few spots. Otherwise, no big severe weather is expected. Showers will linger tomorrow morning. It will clear out from west to east. Then, drier conditions are expected for the end of the week. Another disturbance will bring times of showers for the end of the weekend into next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s north, low 80s along the Wisconsin state line

Thursday: Morning scattered showers followed by clouds clearing out

>Highs: Mid 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and warm

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

