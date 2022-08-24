Temporary closure planned for Boney Falls boat launch

Published: Aug. 24, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), the company’s boat launch facility at Dam No. 4 on the Boney Falls reservoir will be temporarily closed to the public on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2022.

The closure is required to support the demobilization of equipment that was used for planned maintenance activities and facility improvements that were completed by UPPCO this summer. Access to the campground that is located near Dam No. 4 will remain open but access will be delayed at times.

“We are asking the public to avoid the Boney Falls boat launch on Aug. 29,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Business Development and Communications.

“Crews will be working in the area to disassemble a construction barge and to unload materials that were necessary for the construction of the improvements that were made this summer. As an alternative, we are asking recreationists to use the boat launch that is located near Dam No. 3 on the Escanaba River to ensure the public’s safety.”

UPPCO encourages the public to be safe whenever recreating near the company’s hydroelectric facilities and to obey all posted warning signs.

