Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended.

Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.

“What I’m concerned about is that parents may be looking for cheaper alternatives for what would have otherwise been a healthy food,” No Kid Hungry Michigan Senior Program Manager Mindy Grant said. “Therefore, we do encourage everyone to continue to get the meals from their local school district because they do contain all of the nutrition that kids need to grow and thrive.”

Grant wanted parents to know that many kids are actually eligible for free or reduced lunch programs.

“It has been very beneficial to have everyone eating for free these last two years,” said Grant. “There will be some significant changes for families that will need to make sure there is money in their student accounts have money or make sure they fill out the application for free or reduced meals.”

The food service director for Ishpeming and Negaunee schools says some districts will continue to have free meals for all. Ishpeming is among those schools, thanks to a state and federal grant for the next four years.

“It puts my mind a little at ease because it allows kids to have breakfast and lunch, so two meals, five days a week without having to worry about it,” Ishpeming and Negaunee School District Food Service Director Calvin Attwell said.

Negaunee did not qualify for the grant. Attwell encourages any parents who are concerned about meal costs to fill out a free or reduced lunch form.

Attwell said he is hopeful the free meal program will be brought back for all.

“It was such a good program. There was a lot of positive public reception to it, and now that it’s gone, I feel like there is going to be a lot of uproar over it,” Attwell said.

To find free meals for kids visit the No Kid Hungry Michigan website and use their free meal tracker.

