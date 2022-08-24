Schools across UP look to hire resource officers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. schools are taking an extra step in security for students by hiring resource officers.

Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. The Superintendent of Munising Public Schools, Mike Travis said the hired officer could provide protection to students in many ways.

“Providing some added measures of safety and security during the school day and our parking lots when kids are coming and going and when kids are crossing the street, M-28 busy highway,” Travis said.

Travis said the officer will not discipline students but act as a resource and support pillar for them. Travis said he has experience working with school resource officers.

“I’ve worked in districts before where we’ve had full-time resource officers, and so I have experience with the benefits of resource officers. I’m eager for us to here in Munising public schools, to, you know, to have that added measure for our district,” Travis said.

Negaunee Public Schools is also hiring a resource officer for the school year. Superintendent Dan Skewis said this has been a two-year project in the making. Skewis said funding for the officer will be split accordingly.

“He’s going to be a city of Negaunee employee. The school will pay 60 percent of the officer’s compensation. The city will pick up the other 40 percent, and when school is not in session, the officer will be one of their employees,” Skewis said.

Skewis says the officer will visit the three schools at various times throughout the school year. Skewis says he hopes the future officer will also provide more to the students.

“The officer will hopefully bring back programs like D.A.R.E, go into classrooms and talk about different safety issues. But realistically, just be there as another support person for both students and staff,” Skewis said.

Travis hopes Munising’s officer will be hired around October. Skewis said Negaunee’s officer will start at the same time as students, next Tuesday.

