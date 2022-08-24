Resource fair prepares families for the school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosted a back-to-school resource fair Wednesday.

UPHP organized a number of vendors and organizations that offer resources to families preparing to send their kids back to school.

During this event free backpacks, school supplies, raffle prizes and even food demonstrations were available

UPHP said the event was created to make sure that parents and kids have everything they need for this upcoming school year.

“UPHP loves to serve the community. We love to give back,” Said Meagan Hanson, UPHP representative .” We love to partner with our CBOs and that’s what we are doing today and just getting out in the community.”

Multiple organizations such as the girls scouts were there today to help get kids and parents ready for the upcoming school year.

