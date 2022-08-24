Porcupine Mountains Music Festival returns to rock another year

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the 16th year holding the festival, which is located at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park ski hill.

The two-day event will offer a variety of music genres like bluegrass, country and rock on three different stages. Two will be set up outside, while another will be set up inside the ski hill’s chalet.

Highlighted performances include the Scottish/Irish band JigJam on Friday night starting at 8:30, and the Slambovian Circus of Dreams on Saturday night.

Assistant Festival Director Jennifer Jackman says volunteers were a big help in getting the festival back this year.

“I am just so thrilled to be back here, I have missed it so much,” said Jackman. “And we have just an amazing group of organizers and volunteers that every year come and help and we really couldn’t do it without any of them.”

The festival gates open Friday at 11:30 a.m., starting with performances from local talent on the Busking Barn stage.

Tickets for the event are no longer available online and must be purchased at the gate.

For more information on the festival, click here.

