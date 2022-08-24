Philville Art Show rescheduled after cancellation in June due to rain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art show was rescheduled for this weekend.

The Philville Art Show was scheduled for June but was postponed due to rain. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will feature jewelry, illustrations, and photography from Marquette artists.

Organizers say the event is a way to support local artists.

“It just brings the community and artists together to support local,” said Chloe Walimaa, Phil’s 550 Store manager. “And, of course, support Phil’s as well because we love Phil’s.”

Stop by Phil’s 550 Store for root beer floats, hot dogs, ice cream, and art this Saturday from 4 until 8 in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.