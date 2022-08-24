Philville Art Show rescheduled after cancellation in June due to rain

Phil's 550 Store
Phil's 550 Store(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art show was rescheduled for this weekend.

The Philville Art Show was scheduled for June but was postponed due to rain. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will feature jewelry, illustrations, and photography from Marquette artists.

Organizers say the event is a way to support local artists.

“It just brings the community and artists together to support local,” said Chloe Walimaa, Phil’s 550 Store manager. “And, of course, support Phil’s as well because we love Phil’s.”

Stop by Phil’s 550 Store for root beer floats, hot dogs, ice cream, and art this Saturday from 4 until 8 in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
702 Lakeshore Boulevard Marquette
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property
MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams

Latest News

Comedian Joe Pera
Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday
Brookridge Heights resident enjoys pie à la Mode.
Brookridge Heights hosts Teachers’ Tea Party
Temporary closure planned for Boney Falls boat launch
Fall Convocation 2022
NMU holds 2022 Fall Convocation, addresses mental health