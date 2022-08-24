NMU projected fourth, MTU fifth in Women’s GLIAC Women’s Soccer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After back-to-back seasons with a winning record, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team has high expectations for the 2022 season, welcoming back a solid returning core while adding on a well-rounded incoming freshmen class.NMU enters the 2022 season picked No. 4 in the GLIAC Preseason Poll, announced by the league on Tuesday. The ‘Cats are also receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Preseason Poll ahead of the new campaign, found here. Northern received 30 points in the GLIAC poll, narrowly edging Michigan Tech by a point. Reigning national champion Grand Valley State sits atop the poll with 49 points, followed by Ferris State (42) and Saginaw Valley State (35). NMU slots in at fourth, while Michigan Tech, Davenport, Parkside, and Purdue Northwest round out the poll, respectively.

Women’s Soccer GLIAC Preseason Poll

1 .Grand Valley State 49 (6)

2. Ferris State 42 (1)

3. Saginaw Valley State 35

4. Northern Michigan 30

5. Michigan Tech 29

6. Davenport 19

7. Purdue Northwest 13

8. Parkside 7

2022 Roster BreakdownThe Wildcats 2022 roster consists of 37 players, with 24 returners and 13 incoming freshmen. Among the returners are three of their top five point scorers from a season ago including Justina L’Esperance (18 points), Ashley Koch (13 points), and Brooke Pietila (13 points). L’Esperance tallied seven goals and four assists her freshman year, including the game-winner at Michigan Tech in the GLIAC Quarterfinals. She finished first on the team in game-winning goals (3), tied for first on the team in shots on goal (27), and second on the team in goals (7) and points (18).Koch finished third on the Wildcats last season with six goals on just 23 total shots. Pietila started all 20 games for NMU a season ago and tied for first with five assists. Senior goalkeeper Shenae Kreps returns for the ‘Cats. Last season, Kreps started all 20 games for the Green and Gold, stopping 83 shots and posting a 1.45 GAA with a .741 save percentage. Sophomore Sydney Lake and freshmen Jillian Thompson, Ava Wilberding, and Lindsey Lumm round out the netminders for the Wildcats. Other notable returners for the ‘Cats include Maria Storm (4 goals), Brenna Musser (3 goals and 3 assists), Isabelle Brusilow (3 goals), and upperclassmen Rachael Erste, Natalie Stampfly, and Gwen Kiilunen to anchor the defense.

A Season AgoThe Wildcats finished the 2021 season at 11-8-1 and 8-5-1 in the GLIAC. The Wildcats won their last three in the regular season and went on to defeat Michigan Tech 2-1 in the GLIAC Quarterfinals before falling at Grand Valley State 2-1 to end their season.

First Games This WeekThe 2022 season begins Thursday, August 25 at St. Cloud State at 7 PM. NMU will also play at Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, August 27 at 2PM ahead of their home opener next week, which takes place on Friday, September 2 when Bemidji State is in town for a 3 PM kick-off at the NMU Soccer Field.

