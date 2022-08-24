NMU holds 2022 Fall Convocation, addresses mental health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Forest Roberts Theatre, NMU faculty and staff gathered Wednesday to start another school year.

The 2022 Fall Convocation highlighted two important topics: mental health access and resources. NMU Interim President Kerri Schuiling said the university is increasing training for mental health first aid and more.

“We’re going to increase the number of health care coordinators that we have,” Schuiling said. “We’re working with our counselors who are giving us ideas about how we might better provide those services.”

Schuiling appointed Dr. Abigale Wych, the head of the school’s social work department, as the advisor for campus mental health and wellness. Wych announced the launch of the NMU wellbeing website. It provides links to mental health resources.

Interim Dean for the College of Sciences, Health and Professional Studies, Joe Lubig, is excited to see the new updates.

“Having access to multiple ways to ask for help and then to put into action that help is really going to be a benefit to our students, staff, faculty, anyone who comes on campus,” Lubig said.

Wych also announced plans to increase capacity for the counseling center by starting the search to hire a counseling center director.

Second at today’s convocation, was discussion about new work-life balance initiatives for staff.

“We want to not only [be] celebrating our employees once a week but throughout the entire academic year, and simple things like a voucher on your birthday so you can use any campus eatery. They’re small things but add up to big things,” Schuiling said.

Schuiling also gave an update on campus facilities projects. The university is building a Behavior, Education, Assessment and Research Center on Presque Isle. It seeks to provide behavior and learning support for multiple members of the community, including children, adolescents, and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. It will be completed in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.