The New Free Store asks for children’s socks, underwear donations

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County nonprofit is asking for donations to get children ready for the school year.

The New Free Store in Chocolay Township is in need of new boys’ and girls’ socks and underwear from toddler to teen sizes.

The clothing drive is part of its 6th anniversary. The store’s manager says one of her coworkers got the idea from a similar clothing drive held in Texas.

“This effort is brand new, never before worn socks and underwear. And that’s something everyone appreciates, especially youth. So that’s our focus,” Manager Judy Kitchen said.

Items or financial donations will be accepted before Oct. 1 every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or on days when the store is open to shoppers. The new items will be distributed to families on Oct. 12.

