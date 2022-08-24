New children’s book series looks to address anxiety and fears

The books are designed for children aged three to eight.
Front cover of "A Giraffe Afraid of Heights"
Front cover of "A Giraffe Afraid of Heights"(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A children’s book series hopes to help children cope with anxiety and stressful situations.

The 19-book “A Coping Crew” series was written by Florence County author Stacey Lantagne. Each book focuses on a different fear or phobia a child might have. The books are designed for children aged three to eight.

Lantagne hopes these books allow children to discuss and overcome anxiety.

“Throughout the book, with the help of friends and different techniques, the character overcomes the anxiety,” Lantagne said. “All of the books have a play on an oxymoron. The first book is called ‘A Giraffe Afraid of Heights,’ we also have turtles afraid of enclosed spaces.”

“A Giraffe Afraid of Heights” is now available for purchase. Every two weeks, a new book will be released into the collection.

