Michigan Tech adds second preseason hockey game

Lakehead follows two days after Lake Superior State
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech hockey has added an exhibition game against Lakehead University on Monday, October 3. The Huskies and Thunderwolves will face off at 6:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Season ticket holder seats will be held and distributed via mobile delivery or can be picked up at the Central Ticket Office during business hours. Single game ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

The Huskies and Thunderwolves last met at the beginning of the 2011-12 season. They also played during the 2006-07 and 2004-05 seasons with Tech coming out on top each game.

The Huskies host Lake Superior State on October 1 in an exhibition game to kick off the season. Tech’s regular season starts at Ferris State on October 7 and the regular season home opener is October 21-22 against Bemidji State.

