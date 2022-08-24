Menominee County American Legion Post 340 makes renovations to hall and cemetery memorial

HERMANSVILLE & MEYERS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County veteran organization is making renovations to its hall and memorial.

The veteran’s memorial in the Meyers Township Cemetery is getting a complete overhaul. Built in the 1940s, this is the first major renovation project.

“We are going to be replacing it with nice, new concrete,” said Marilyn Popp, American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary sergeant of arms. “It will be level; it is going to be wider. The trees have already been removed from the back, we will be putting in new flagpoles, adding flagpoles and adding crab apple trees behind the memorial.”

The project has been ongoing for almost a year and a half. It is expected to cost between $35,000 and $50,000. The American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary is about halfway to its fundraising goal.

“I think it is a great thing for the community to honor our parents and all the other veterans that are involved in Meyers Township, Hermansville and everywhere,” Popp said.

The project will be completed by Memorial Day. Another renovation project ongoing is at the legion post in Hermansville.

Established in 1934, it’s been in the same place since 1981. It’s gotten new floors, indoor paint and an updated bar.

“We had veterans give us their pictures. When you enter into the bar room, you can see the veterans that have started this post,” said Lynda Gurgall, American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary president.

Both Gurgall and Popp’s fathers served in Korea, and they remember visiting Post 340 often.

“We don’t plan on this post going anywhere. We plan on this post being here for a long time, for generations to come,” Gurgall said.

Gurgall said the post has about 60 members between the legion, the auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. However, many are in their 80s and 90s. She hopes the new renovations will encourage young veterans to get involved too.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.