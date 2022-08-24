Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools
Students aren’t the only new faces at Iron Mountain High and North Elementary...
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students.
Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal.
Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground.
New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s Tia Trudgeon breaks it in.
Best of luck to all students this school year!
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.