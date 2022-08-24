Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools

Students aren’t the only new faces at Iron Mountain High and North Elementary...
Back to School for Iron Mountain.
Back to School for Iron Mountain.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students.

Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal.

Meet Iron Mountain High School's new principal, Amy Galvan.

Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground.

New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s Tia Trudgeon breaks it in.

Meet North Elementary School's new principal Andy Mendini.

Best of luck to all students this school year!

