Medical professionals recommend getting flu vaccine soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer winding down, flu season is just around the corner. Medical professionals are recommending you get a flu vaccine soon

According to the CDC, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu.

“The flu vaccine is always a great idea to get in the fall season just because it’s a great way to keep your family safe and also protect those around you,” said Amy Lynn Safaty, CVS pharmacy manager.

In most places, kids three and older can get immunized. The CDC recommends higher doses for seniors 65 and up.

Because it takes two weeks for your body to develop antibodies from the flu shot, experts say now is the time to get vaccinated.

“Even though we are in the end of August, by the time those two weeks roll around we’re already in September,” said Safaty, “which is starting to be the peak of the flu season. People who wait too long to get the vaccine may be exposed in that two-week window.”

The CDC says individuals should get their flu vaccine as early as possible, but ideally before the end of October.

