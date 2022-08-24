Marquette county township celebrates sesquicentennial

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend a Marquette county township is celebrating a big milestone.

Richmond Township is celebrating its sesquicentennial or its 150th year this Friday and Saturday. Activities start on Friday evening with an open house with various memorabilia at the town hall. Organizers of the event, Jan St. Germain and Glory Sparks say you can expect a parade on Saturday and much more.

“Saturday starts with the parade, then we’re going to go down to the park. We have bands, we have a Horseshoe tournament we have a car show and we have craft vendors,” St. Germain said.

“We’re definitely going to have a lot more in the parade and a lot more things happening around the community, so we’re really excited to be part of that. In fact, the North Country Bruisers are hosting the Kid games, so for a $5 wristband there’ll be unlimited bouncy house jumping,” Sparks said.

The parade on Saturday will line up at 11 a.m. and then begin at noon. Festivities will follow at the nearby park.

