Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album
Listen to Michael Waite on Upper Michigan Today episode 103
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground.
Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album.
Waite plays his original song “Pretty Little River”.
And finally... one more tune for good measure. Waite plays another original, “Bird Feeder Blues”.
Michael Waite’s “We’ve Always Been At Home” is set to be released on October 6th to his website michaelwaitemusic.com.
Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.