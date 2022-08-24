Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day Wednesday, August 24.

Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album.

Singer/songwriter Michael Waite talks about his upcoming album on Upper Michigan Today.

Waite plays his original song “Pretty Little River”.

Michael Waite plays his original song "Pretty Little River" on Upper Michigan Today

And finally... one more tune for good measure. Waite plays another original, “Bird Feeder Blues”.

Singer/songwriter Michael Waite plays his song "Bird Feeder Blues" on Upper Michigan Today.

Michael Waite’s “We’ve Always Been At Home” is set to be released on October 6th to his website michaelwaitemusic.com.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.