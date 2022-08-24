Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album

Listen to Michael Waite on Upper Michigan Today episode 103
Singer/songwriter Michael Waite on Upper Michigan Today.
Singer/songwriter Michael Waite on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day Wednesday, August 24.

Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album.

Singer/songwriter Michael Waite talks about his upcoming album on Upper Michigan Today.

Waite plays his original song “Pretty Little River”.

Michael Waite plays his original song "Pretty Little River" on Upper Michigan Today

And finally... one more tune for good measure. Waite plays another original, “Bird Feeder Blues”.

Singer/songwriter Michael Waite plays his song "Bird Feeder Blues" on Upper Michigan Today.

Michael Waite’s “We’ve Always Been At Home” is set to be released on October 6th to his website michaelwaitemusic.com.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
702 Lakeshore Boulevard Marquette
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property
Michigan State Police
MSP locates missing Houghton County man
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

The New Free Store
The New Free Store asks for children’s socks, underwear donations
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America mobile food pantry in Schoolcraft County
Brandon Dalaly, a self-described "tech nerd," had a chip implanted in his hand that unlocks and...
Tesla owner implants chip in hand to unlock, start car