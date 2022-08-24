Lake Linden Sons of the American Legion donate over $15,000 for Honor Flights

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden’s Sons of the American Legion Post 90 made their yearly contribution to the U.P. Honor Flight on Wednesday.

They presented a check for $15,374.41 to Scott Knauf, the director of the U.P. Honor Flight. It is the largest amount they’ve donated in one go since they began raising money for the flight in 2014.

The total amount they have now donated is around $62,000.

The funds are collected in a one-day event featuring a chicken/spaghetti dinner, raffle, and a silent auction, with all funds being given by the community.

This is the first year the post has held this benefit after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prevented all U.P. Honor Flights in 2020 and 2021.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the help of the post members, the auxiliary, and the dedication of the sons to make this benefit happen,” said Sons of American Legion Post 90 Commander Mark Englund. “It’s a lot of work, everybody does their part. None of these monies would be possible if it wasn’t for the generosity of the people and the businesses of the Copper Country.”

The first U.P. Honor Flight this year was on May 25th, with the remaining flights taking place on September 7th and 28th.

