Gwinn Area Schools hold Stuff the Bus event

Stuff the Bus event(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents dropped off school supplies Wednesday for the start of the new school year.

Once donations are collected, supplies are divided between the Gilbert Elementary School, KI Sawyer Elementary School and Gwinn Middle and High School.

The event organizer, Mary Jo Paris-Johns says it’s a rewarding event.

“Especially in today’s challenges with the way the economy is, it is becoming more and more challenging for parents to pick up everything on that supply list. This way parents can just let the school know they can’t and these supplies will be waiting and ready for them,” Paris-Johns said.

If you were not able to drop off supplies Wednesday, you can click here for more information.

