First National Bank & Trust donates to Pine Creek Woodworking

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First National Bank & Trust is pleased to announced its support of the Pine Creek Woodworking project Wednesday with a $1,000 donation to purchase woodworking equipment.

Pine Creek Woodworking is non-profit with the goal of teaching local senior citizens and veterans woodworking skills. In the fall of 2021, retired building trades teacher Tom Wender and his wife bought the 100-year-old Pine Creek School building. He and multiple volunteers renovated it and turned the building into a non-profit woodworking shop, offering classes to the community.

The facility on Upper Pine Creek Road in Breitung Township will be offering access to equipment at no cost to area seniors, veterans, and individuals interested in the woodworking trade.

The First National Bank & Trust Veterans Outreach Committee is comprised of armed service veteran employees and other employee volunteer members. The Committee’s mission is to oversee and expand the Bank’s efforts in supporting and creating awareness for local veterans organizations and programs.

For more information on Pine Creek Woodworking, its mission, and contact information visit their official website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.