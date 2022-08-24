Corps of Engineers schedules Enbridge Line 5 EIS public meetings

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting three public meetings for Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel project Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) scoping process.

The EIS’s 60-day scoping process began Aug. 15 with the Notice of Intent (NOI) publishing in the Federal Register.

“Tribal, agency, and public input is extremely important to help define the range of issues and potential alternatives the EIS should address,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle. “Comments should help identify areas for in-depth review, including historic properties, water quality, general environmental effects, and other public interest factors. This is a great opportunity to have an impact on the Corps of Engineers’ scoping process for developing the Draft EIS.”

Tribal Nations, agencies, communities, organizations, citizens, and other stakeholders can provide input through Oct. 14 via mail, through the project website, or at the in-person or virtual public meetings as follows:

Sept. 1, 2022 5-8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (Virtual): here or by phone 309-205-3325 using Webinar ID: 835 9013 1384

Sept. 8, 2022 3-8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (In-Person) at the Little Bear Arena, 275 Marquette Street, Saint Ignace, MI 49781

Oct. 6, 2022 1-4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (Virtual): here or by phone 309-205-3325 using Webinar ID: 829 6174 3672

A Public Scoping Meeting is specific to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process where the lead federal agency gathers comments on the proposed project. The meetings will begin with the Corps of Engineers providing a brief presentation to review the proposed project, the NEPA process, and the methods for providing scoping comments. Attendees will then have the opportunity to provide information regarding the EIS scope.

Participation limits for the meetings are 1,000 per virtual meeting and approximately 500 for the in-person meeting. Meetings will be capped at capacity limits. RSVPs are not necessary. All comments, regardless of how they are submitted, verbal or written, by mail, email, or during public meetings, are weighed equally.

