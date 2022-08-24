Continental Cup returns to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced that the Continental Cup Ski Jumping Series will return to Iron Mountain Feb. 10 - 12, 2023.

After postponing their bid for the World Cup earlier this August, the Kiwanis Ski Club is excited to be back in action with 3 competitions surrounding Super Bowl weekend. The Feb. 2023 event will represent the 84th year of ski jumping at Pine Mountain and the second year of jumping on the newly renovated ski jump tower.

Teams representing the world’s Nordic powerhouses are expected to attend with several athletes likely coming fresh off the Junior World Nordic Championship in Whistler, Canada the week before.

The official schedule for the weekend’s event is yet to be determined, but what a great way to jump into Super Bowl weekend.

More details will be announced as they become available.

