Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula.

Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking the stage, there will be three local comedians that will open for him. The show is sold out.

The MRHC Executive Director, Chris Osier, says Pera has become something of a friend to the MRHC over the years.

“He’s become a member, he’s donated, he has actually donated his time for this show. it’s an important fundraiser for us we are a nonprofit always working on fundraisers and for him to offer his time and talent is really amazing,” said Osier.

This fundraiser will also give a portion of the donations to local food banks. The show will kick off this Saturday, August 27. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show beings at 8:00 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium.

