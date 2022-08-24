Brookridge Heights hosts Teachers’ Tea Party

Brookridge Heights resident enjoys pie à la Mode.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted a tea party for former teachers Wednesday.

With school fast approaching, the senior living community wanted to give back to residents who worked in schools. The residents were treated to a tea party with pie à la mode and conversation with other teachers.

Brookridge says the event was a way to show its appreciation for teachers.

“Teachers are unsung heroes,” said Kim Specker, Brookridge Heights memory care specialist. “They touch the lives of so many children. Let’s face it, without teachers we wouldn’t have doctors, we wouldn’t have lawyers, we wouldn’t have many professionals that we have. It all begins a the hands of a teacher.”

This is part of Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back campaign, for which Brookridge was planning on doing 2022 acts of goodness throughout this year.

Brookridge Heights has already exceeded 2022 acts of goodness this year, so it decided to double its goal. The next event in Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back program will be for first responders in September.

