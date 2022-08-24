Bouts of pouring rain before gradual clearing Thursday

Slow-moving system brings rounds of soaking rain to the U.P. before diminishing late Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Northern Plains system gradually approaches Upper Michigan Wednesday, bringing rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms west through east. Locally heavy rain is possible with amounts exceeding 1″ through the end of Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorms gradually diminish Thursday evening, with a return to high pressure and pleasant weather Friday through early Saturday. A strong system from the Northern Plains arrives to the Western U.P. late Saturday, bringing in widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms to the region Sunday through Monday -- moderate to heavy rain possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy scattered showers and thunderstorms plus patchy fog; east winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off west in the afternoon then east late; north breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Sunday and Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; locally heavy rainfall possible; warm, humid and windy

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain diminishing late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: 70

