Bay College gets first Player of the Week in MCCAA Women’s Soccer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It didn’t take long for Bay College Athletics to earn conference honors in their first year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. Tori Jandt (FR, Peshtigo, WI) has been named as the Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts this past weekend.

The Norse competed in the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois this past weekend. They competed well, falling to the #10 team in NJCAA Division 2, McHenry County College, before picking up a pair of wins against Milwaukee Area Tech and St. Louis Community College. Bay ended their weekend in a hard-fought match, but fell to Elgin Community College.

Jandt, who wore the libero jersey this past weekend, leads the team in digs after four matches with 77. She picked up 21 of them against McHenry County and 20 digs against Milwaukee Area Tech. She finished the weekend with 18 digs apiece against St. Louis and Elgin. Tori is currently averaging 6.42 digs per set.

Bay is set to host their first ever matches this weekend. On Saturday they will host a triangular. At 1 pm Bay will match up against Alpena Community College. Alpena will then face Hibbing Community College at 3 pm, before Bay and Hibbing square off at 5 pm. The Norse conclude the weekend with a second match against Hibbing on Sunday at noon.

