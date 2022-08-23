Veteran writes, illustrates children’s book about resilience
Upper Michigan Today episode 102 features children’s book author Dylan Bolander
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the UP200 Powered By NMU got a facelift and you may be paying more for your tailgating goods this fall.
Plus... a Quinnesec Air Force veteran published a children’s book about resiliency.
Dylan Bolander shares the inspiration and message of Heathee and the Double Rainbow Tale.
Tia and Elizabeth share the pages that resonated with them the most.
You can find the book online at amazon.com.
And if reading doesn’t help improve your mental health, take a look at these tools for beating stress and anxiety.
