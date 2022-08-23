Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), work is continuing to be done with partners to learn more about the reports of a canine parvovirus-like illness in northern Michigan dogs by facilitating additional testing.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation, but some of the first samples submitted to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory were positive for canine parvovirus. However, there are more results pending and more to be learned,” State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM.

“When MDARD first learned of these cases in northern Michigan, we immediately reached out to the veterinarians and animal shelters involved and began our response efforts. Protecting animal and public health is one of the department’s key pillars, but it is a team effort. Dog owners need to ensure their pet is up to date on routine vaccinations as it’s the first step in keeping your pet healthy.”

MDARD is encouraging all dog owners to take a few simple steps to protect their animals:

• Keep up with routine vaccinations (especially for those living in or traveling with pets to the northern Lower Peninsula) by ensuring dogs/puppies are vaccinated against canine parvovirus, rabies, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and leptospirosis.

• Have dogs/puppies fully vaccinated before interacting with other animals will help to keep them healthy and safe.

• Keep dogs/puppies at home and away from other dogs if they are exhibiting any signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.

• Be sure to clean up after your pet when you’re walking them out in public.

Canine parvovirus is NOT contagious to people or other animals and is not a reportable disease to the state veterinarian’s office. Veterinarians are advised to contact MDARD if unusual or reportable conditions in animals are seen.

MDARD continues to work with local animal control shelters, area veterinarians, the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and other partners to learn more about this situation and protect Michigan’s dogs.

