UP man donates 55 gallons of blood in 40 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center celebrated a donor Tuesday who has been giving blood for 40 years.

Mark Johnson first visited the U.P. Regional Blood Center in 1982. Since then, he has returned to donate as often as he is allowed. Over the course of 40 years, Johnson has donated over 55 gallons of blood. He does not know exactly how many lives he has saved, but a single donation could save up to three lives.

Johnson says donating blood has become part of his routine.

“It’s a way to give back,” said Johnson. “It’s something I can do. It’s something I’ve been doing for so many years its part of me. It became part of me like a routine.”

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of blood products to 13 hospitals across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All blood donations stay in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.