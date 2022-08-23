UP man donates 55 gallons of blood in 40 years

The UP Regional Blood Center celebrated his continued donation efforts Tuesday.
Mark has been saving lives for 40 years.
Mark has been saving lives for 40 years.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center celebrated a donor Tuesday who has been giving blood for 40 years.

Mark Johnson first visited the U.P. Regional Blood Center in 1982. Since then, he has returned to donate as often as he is allowed. Over the course of 40 years, Johnson has donated over 55 gallons of blood. He does not know exactly how many lives he has saved, but a single donation could save up to three lives.

Johnson says donating blood has become part of his routine.

“It’s a way to give back,” said Johnson. “It’s something I can do. It’s something I’ve been doing for so many years its part of me. It became part of me like a routine.”

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of blood products to 13 hospitals across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All blood donations stay in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Damage to the Bay Mills Cultural Center
UPDATE: Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center
The celebration, held Monday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center, saw 26...
NMU Police Academy holds graduation ceremony

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Isle Royale fire 100% contained
Michigan State Police
MSP locates missing Houghton County man
The festival will be Friday and Saturday.
HarborFest to return to Mattson Lower Park