Sunny 101.9 FM kicks off 25th season of Negaunee football coverage

The Negaunee Miners kick off their season this Thursday vs. Iron Mountain
The Negaunee Miners kick off their season this Thursday vs. Iron Mountain(WLUC)
By MK DiVirgilio
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Sunny 101.9FM will celebrate 25 seasons of local high school sports broadcasting this fall.

Mark Evans, MediaBrew Communications Market Manager and play-by-play announcer of the Negaunee Miner football broadcasts, said it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the first game was broadcast.

“When the station signed on in 1998, it was licensed to the city of Negaunee, and we knew there was no other choice for our local sports coverage,” said Evans.

In a unique twist of fate, Evans said the 250th Negaunee football broadcast will be against the Miner’s cross-town rivals, the Ishpeming Hematites on Sept. 23.

Evans added, “It’s just one of those things that happened. It’s a great rivalry that’s fitting to be the subject of such a historic broadcast.”

The Negaunee Miners kick off the 2022 football season Thursday, Aug. 25 at home against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers. The broadcast will begin with the Elder agency Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by a 7:00 p.m. ET start time.

It can be heard live on Sunny 101.9FM and streamed live at www.sunny.fm.

Check out the Miner’s schedule for more games and kickoff times.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Damage to the Bay Mills Cultural Center
UPDATE: Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center
The celebration, held Monday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center, saw 26...
NMU Police Academy holds graduation ceremony

Latest News

Friday Night Fever on Demand 11 5 21
Calumet's Dryden Nelson sprints 80 yards for one of his three touchdowns in the Copper Kings...
Friday Night Fever on Demand 11 5 21
Forest Park at North Central Highlights
Forest Park at North Central Highlights
Rudyard at Newberry Highlights
Rudyard at Newberry Highlights