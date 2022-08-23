A stormy midweek

High pressure continues to track south of the area. Plan on a toasty day with lake breezes triggering some pop-up thundershowers this afternoon. Otherwise, a slow-moving front will move through the area tomorrow. Ahead of it scattered showers will track across the west tonight. Then, more widespread showers and thunderstorms form tomorrow during the day. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50″ to 1.50″. Localized ponding of water could be possible in low-lying areas.

Today: Mostly sunny, toasty with pop-up thundershowers inland this afternoon

>Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Showers across the east early on with clouds decreasing

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms mainly in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 80s

