Stephenson Fire Department ‘pays it forward’ with fire truck donation

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Stephenson and the Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department recently donated a 1997 Chevrolet C-Series fire engine to a Dickinson County, Michigan, volunteer fire department in need.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Stephenson Fire Chief Rick Bastien and Stephenson Mayor John Starzynski presented the apparatus keys and title to Trevor Viane, Fire Chief of the West Branch Township Volunteer Fire Department. The act of kindness comes months after Stephenson Fire Department received a donated fire engine of their own.

In January, the fire department took delivery of a 1993 Pierce Lance Heavy Rescue Engine, donated by the New York-based Greenlawn Fire District via the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund.

“We were beyond grateful to be on the receiving end of an apparatus donation, and knew that we wanted to donate our retired engine in return,” said Jen Bastien, Public Information Officer for the Stephenson Fire Department.

After receiving approval from the City of Stephenson, Bastien said a local fire chief suggested the Stephenson Fire Department reach out to the West Branch Township Fire Department in Ralph.

Stephenson Fire Chief Rick Bastien (left) and Stephenson City Mayor John Starzynski (center) present the title and keys for the donated fire engine to West Branch Fire Chief Trevor Viane (right). (WLUC)

“While the rural fire engine no longer suited all of our needs, it has a lot of life left,” said Bastien. “With only 7,000 miles on it, the donated engine will be an asset to the West Branch Fire Department for many years to come.”

Staffed entirely by volunteers, the Stephenson Fire Department provides fire protection services and fire prevention education to residents in the city and township of Stephenson, as well as surrounding Menominee County, Michigan.

