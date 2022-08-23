Ontonagon School District welcomes students back to school

ONTONAGON Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marked the first day back for students at Ontonagon Area Schools.

Over 280 students are registered for this year, a slight uptick from previous years, and were welcomed by staff and faculty with open arms.

“It was great to see them here coming in for the first day of school,” said Ontonagon School District Superintendent Lisa Johnson. “All the excitement that happened today as they’re getting to know their classes and going and finding their way around the school. It’s been a great first day.”

Serving as the school district’s new superintendent, Johnson says she wants to develop strong relationships with both the school and the community.

“My hope this year is to really get to know our community and get to know our kids and the great staff we have here,” continued Johnson. “And to develop a plan going forward for the future, continuing to make Ontonagon as the school district of choice within this area.”

Johnson is not the only one joining the faculty this year. Former Ontonagon teacher Liz Grenke-Leach has returned as the new elementary principal.

“Ontonagon was one of my first teaching jobs, and I have to say, it’s been a while,” said Grenke-Leach. “But my heart has always loved this community, and when the opportunity came to just cheer on this amazing staff, wonderful students, and community, I wanted to be here.”

The school also got new cafeteria flooring and a new bell system over the summer, and they will also be presenting a new scoreboard at the school’s first football game this Thursday.

