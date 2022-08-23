NMU nabs spot number six in GLIAC Preseason Volleyball Poll

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Wildcats found themselves falling in at spot No. 6 following the release of the GLIAC Preseason Volleyball Poll.

The Wildcats come off a 12-15 overall record last season which saw them finish seventh in the GLIAC with a 7-8 record. The team scored 1645 points on the campaign and claimed 1132 kills and 1225 digs. The Wildcats also outperformed their opponents in services aces, 199 to 178.

The team will be returning their entire roster from last season. Lizzie Stark, Alli Yacko, and Jacqueline Smith will be essential players to watch this season. Stark tallied 284 kills, 234 digs, and 32 aces to the team last season. Alli Yacko will be coming off of recovery time due to an injury. In the 2019 season, she led the team with 381 digs. Jacqueline Smith will continue to dominate for the Wildcats. In the 2021 season, she claimed 371 kills, averaging 3.79 per set. Smith also led the team in points (435), averaging 4.44 points per set.

The Wildcats are also welcoming two new additions to the 2022 squad with McKenzie Gruner and Rayne Thompson. Gruner is joining the team from Baraboo High School in Baraboo, WI. She is a 6′1″ Middle Blocker. Gruner was team captain for three seasons and claimed MVP for two of those. In her senior year, she earned 1000 kills and was named First-Team All-Conference.

Thompson is 5′9″ and will be an essential Outside Hitter for the team. She comes from Whitehall, Mich., and attended Whitehall High School. She earned First-Team All-State, All-Conference, and All-Area Dream Team honors and was named Division 1 and 2 Player of the Year (2021). Rayne also has two school records and an MHSAA Record with 45 kills in a five-set match (Ranked fifth of all time). Thompson also made the MHSAA single-match kill list (32 kills).

NMU’s season kicked off on August 20 on Mackinac Island with an exhibition match against Central Michigan University. They lost in three sets. The Wildcats next game sees them take on the University of Minnesota Crookston on Aug 25 as part of the NMU Open Aug 25-27.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.