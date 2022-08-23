NMU to build new Health and Wellness Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations were underway Tuesday for NMU to build a Health and Wellness Center along Lincoln Avenue in Marquette.

It will combine physical and mental health services for students, faculty and staff.

“Our health center, which is in the center of campus will relocate to this space, as will our counseling services,” NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall said. “It’s one place where students can come for those kinds of services.”

Hall said the 13,500 sq. ft. building will have dedicated parking and is adjacent to student housing.

“We have doctor’s offices, just like we have in our health center. We’ll have an expanded lab and expanded pharmacy with a drive-up window,” Hall said.

Mental health spaces will include counselor offices, group therapy rooms and remote session rooms. The university is not adding staff for the new center. It is part of the university’s master plan and was in the works prior to last spring. That’s when students rallied, saying the university lacks enough mental health services.

Mental health is a topic at Wednesday’s Fall Convocation, where the president will give recommendations from the campus wellness assessment report.

The center is set to be completed in the Fall of 2023, and the $6.3 million project is part of the university’s $90 million facility improvement plan.

Another project included in the plan is the construction of a new Jacobetti Complex.

“As we begin the fall semester at NMU there are a lot of changes at the Jacobetti Center. Part of the building is now torn down. We are still going to be using the building, but it will be under construction all throughout the winter,” Hall said.

Parking for the complex remains the same and access to the building and classes will be in the back.

