MSU Extension Programs can link into 4H programs for students
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Erin Daines, Michigan State University Extension District 2 Director, said the extension could link up with 4H programs to students to provide more opportunities.
She explained MSU Extension is all around the state and in each U.P. County. Parents should reach out to the extension in their community, to form programs.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.