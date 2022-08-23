MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area.

The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.

MSP stated that no law enforcement agency will ever ask for pre-paid gift cards to deal with a warrant.

This scam falls on the heels of two others that plagued the area in April when scammers claimed to be a relative or an Amazon employee.

If you receive a suspicious call, police suggest hanging up, blocking the caller, and reporting the incident to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.