MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area.
The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.
MSP stated that no law enforcement agency will ever ask for pre-paid gift cards to deal with a warrant.
This scam falls on the heels of two others that plagued the area in April when scammers claimed to be a relative or an Amazon employee.
If you receive a suspicious call, police suggest hanging up, blocking the caller, and reporting the incident to local law enforcement.
