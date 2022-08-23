MSP locates missing Houghton County man

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County Man who went missing Sunday was located by Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post Monday.

Sunday, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post investigated the disappearance of a 68-year old Houghton County man. The missing man, identified as Ralph Aleo, walked away from his residence on Fire Tower Road, near South Sidnaw Road.

Monday, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Aleo was found alive and well. Houghton County Sheriff’s Deputies located him walking down a set of railroad tracks. Aleo said that he left to go for a walk and became disoriented. Aleo further advised that he sought refuge in a hunting blind and at one point had even started a fire to stay warm.

Troopers were assisted by local agencies, including the MSP Canine Unit, Baraga County Sheriff Department, Baraga County Search and Rescue, Houghton County Sheriff Dept. Superior Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, US Coast Guard, Duncan Township Fire Department and local volunteers.

The Michigan State Police would like to thank all parties that took part in the search and safe return of Mr. Aleo.

