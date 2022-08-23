Michigan Tech picked second in GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Poll

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team was the second pick in the GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Poll. The Huskies are two points behind first-place Grand Valley and garnered one fewer first-place vote getting three while Grand Valley had four..

The season will see the Huskies looking to defend back-to-back GLIAC Regular Season Titles with a No. 23 AVCA preseason national ranking. The Huskies also return three players who have been named All-GLIAC in their careers with 14 returners overall, seven seniors, and welcome four freshmen.

In the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Lakers had 68 points and the Huskies received 66 points. Wayne State was third, and Ferris State rounded out the top four. Davenport came in at five, Northern Michigan at six, and Saginaw Valley State landed at seven. Parkside, Lake Superior State and Purdue Northwestern rounded out the top 10.

Carissa Beyer returns and will anchor the defense after being named to the All-GLIAC Second Team last season as she ranked third in the conference in digs per set (4.32) and third in total digs (419). Janie Grindland enters her fifth season at middle blocker. She tallied 131 kills and 41 blocks last season while hitting .273 and was an All-GLIAC Second Team selection in the spring of 2021. Jillian Kuizenga has twice been named All-GLIAC Honorable Mention and was second on the team last season with 271 kills.

The Huskies will also lean on the experience of Lina Espejo-Ramirez at the setter position. It will be the third season in Houghton for Espejo-Ramirez after two years at the junior college level. Other key returners for the Black and Gold are outside hitter Lindy Oujiri, middle blocker Morgan Radtke, and defensive specialist Grace Novotny.

The season for the Huskies begins in California at the Cal State Monterey Bay Tournament on Friday and Saturday Aug. 26 and 27. The Huskies then travel to Parkside for another non-conference tournament on Sept. 2-3 before jumping into GLIAC play with the home opener on September 9 against Davenport. The schedule includes nine matches at the SDC Gym this fall.

