Mental health experts share tips for coping with back-to-school stress, anxiety
The Great Lakes Recovery Center has advice for students and parents as kids head back to the classroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Back to school means back to stress for some students and parents.
Derrick DePetro and Jessica Murawski of the Great Lakes Recovery Center explain why that is and how to identify those feelings.
DePetro and Murawski also have some tips for beating back-to-school stress and anxiety.
Parents with children who struggle with anxiety or other mental health issues can join the Parent Support Network.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.