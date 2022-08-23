Marshfield Health Center Dickinson hosts employee appreciation picnic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Health Center Dickinson hosted an employee appreciation picnic Tuesday.

Around 800 people work for Marshfield Health Center Dickinson.

“The Marshfield Medical Center Foundation has donated the funds for this outdoor event for our employees. It is really in recognition of the hard work they have contributed to our communities over the last several years,” said Chuck Nelson, Marshfield of Michigan chief operation officer (COO).

Nelson said this is the first big gathering for staff outside since the pandemic started. He added they have overcome many obstacles over the last several years.

“Just getting through COVID-19 is a reason to celebrate,” Nelson said. “We have done a nice job being able to recruit staff, which was a challenge for many health care organizations today in this challenging environment we find ourselves.”

Nelson said around 30 to 40 positions are still vacant. He said staff is also celebrating six months of integration from DCHS to Marshfield.

“We’ve been involved in a number of initiatives in aligning our facility here with the larger entity of Marshfield Proper,” Nelson said. “We are looking to bring new alliances and services to this community that has never been here before.”

Staff enjoyed carnival-themed food, like burgers and corn on the cob. Also part of the event was the dunk tank. Even TV6′s Clint McLeod got dunked.

Nelson said he hopes to have team bonding events regularly while making the outdoor picnic an annual celebration.

